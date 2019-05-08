Three Shopian boys detained in Rajouri released

May 08, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Three teenage boys from Shopian district of south Kashmir who were detained by police along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu, have been released officials said on Wednesday.

Official sources said that the trio were detained by police from Brari village close to LoC in Nowshera area of Rajouri.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mohd Amin Malik said that they have received information about the "suspicious" movement of the three teenage boys and accordingly a police party was sent to the area and taken all of them into custody.

Malik identified the trio as Danish Gulzar (15) son of Gulzar Ahmed of Nully Shopian, Shaid Ahmed Telli (18) son of Abdul Majid Telli of Kudgam and Anyat ullah (17) son of Bashir Ahmed of Laddi Shopian.

SHO further said that the trio has been released. Meanwhile, family sources said that the trio had gone to Sharda Sharief in Rajouri district for picnic. (GNS)