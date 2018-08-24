Three policemen thrashed in Budgam by unknown gunmen

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam
Unknown persons on Friday afternoon thrashed three security guards after barging inside a police post in Ichgam area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.
As per reports, the unknown gunmen barged inside the police post guarding a temple at Ichgam area of Budgam.
The gunmen barged inside the post with the intention to loot the weapons, however, they found no rifle inside and later thrashed the security guards, they said.
Later the gunmen fired some aerial shots before fleeing from the spot.
Following the incident, senior police officers rushed the spot and take the stock of the situation.
SSP Budgam Tejinder Singh said that some unknown persons barged inside the post and thrashed some security guards.
"Whether it was a militant attack or any rivalry is a matter of investigation," Singh said. (GNS)