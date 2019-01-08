Three persons held with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir

Srinagar:
Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three persons in separate places in Handwara area of north Kashmir.
A police officer told local newsgathering agency, GNS, that two persons Azhar Lone of Handwara, Nazar Muhammad Sheikh of Zaloora were arrested during a naka at Kulangam, Handwara near FCI. "An AK-47 rifle with two magazines, 121 rounds, 3 hand grenades and Indian currency 2400 were recovered from their possession," the officer said. A case under FIR number 5/2019 under section 7/25 Arms Act has been registered in police station concerned, the officer said.
In another separate case, the officer said that SOG Vilgam and a local army unit apprehended a person namely Tariq Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Gani Sheikh of Kralpora. "One pistol with one magazine and 9 rounds were recovered from his possession," he said.