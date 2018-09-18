Three persons detained in Jammu, over Rs 9 lakh seized

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Three persons were detained here and handed over to Income Tax (I-T) officials after Rs 9.48 lakh was seized from them, police said Tuesday.
Basharat and Abdul of Srinagar, and Rehmatullah of Banihal were handed over to I-T officials for further action, a police spokesman said.
"Following the seizure of the money and sustained questioning of the persons, the matter was taken up with higher-ups," he said
"As the matter pertained to the Income Tax Department, they along with the money were handed over to I-T department for further action," the spokesman said.
He said a police team stopped a private car coming from Srinagar towards Jammu on Monday evening at a checkpoint at Manwal near Jhajjar Kotli.
During frisking, the team seized Rs 7 lakh from Basharat and Rs 2.48 lakh from Abdul, the spokesman said.