Three persons arrested with Heroin in Samba: Police

Jammu

Three persons were arrested with heroin in Jammu Kashmir's Samba district, police said today.


A police party intercepted a bike during surprise checking near Krishna Palace area in Vijaypur belt of the district today, they said.

During checking, 13.37 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of three persons Deepak, Abhay and Sameer, they claimed.

The alleged drug peddlers were arrested and the contraband seized, they claimed. 


A case was registered at Police Station Vijaypur and investigation initiated, they said. (PTI)

