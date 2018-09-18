About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Three panchayat houses set on fire in south Kashmir

Published at September 18, 2018 10:47 AM 0Comment(s)975views


Three panchayat houses set on fire in south Kashmir

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Partial damages were caused to three panchayat houses at three different places in south Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts since Monday evening after unknown persons attempted to set them on fire.

A police official from Shopian informed that unknown persons attempted to set a panchayat ghar on fire in Nazeenpora village of the district on Monday evening at around 9:30 PM.

He said the panchayat house suffered partial damages in the fire before it was doused off. "The fire caused damage to windows and roof," he said.

Similar incidents were reported from Drabgama village of Pulwama and Nagbal village of Tral town where minor damages were caused to two panchayat houses.

Police said damages were caused to windows of panchayat Ghar at Drabgama where some unknown persons attempted to set it on fire around 10:30 PM on Monday night.

"The fire was doused by locals residents, "villagers from Drabgama said. Police has taken cognizance in these incidents and started investigations.

 

Picture used in the story is representational 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top