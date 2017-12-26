Three Pak army men killed in Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Army Monday killed three Pakistani army men on the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu Kashmir.
“A suspicious movement was noticed on Monday evening at around 1815 hours in Rakhchikri area of Poonch following which own troops fired at them,” official sources here said.
They said three Pakistani army men were also killed in action.
“Three Pak Army men were killed and one got injured in firing by our troops,” Army sources said.
Pertinently, four Indian Army men including a Major were killed by the Pakistan army on Saturday in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.
(Photograph used in this story is representational)
