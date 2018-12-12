About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Three non-local workers die due to asphyxiation in Kulgam: Police

Published at December 12, 2018


Kulgam:

Three non-local workers on Thursday died due to asphyxiation in Shou village of South Kashmir's district Kulgam, police said.
They said that the locals in wee hours had recovered three bodies from a room of the village. The dead bodies were shifted to District Hospital Kulgam for post mortem. “On the prime facie, they have died due to asphyxiation. The deceased might have used a gas heater and died during sleep in a room with zero ventilation,” the official said. Another official said that the deceased have burn injuries. He identified the deceased as Wakil Kumar, Mishra and Shafi.

