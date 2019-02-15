Three more SMC councilors join PDP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 14:
Three more Corporators from Srinagar city joined Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday.
The Councilors joined the party in presence of senior party leader Muhammad Khurshid Alam. Reports said that those who joined the party are Wajahat Hussain of Ward number 6 (Lal Chowk), Muhammad Hanif Bhat of Ward number 20 (Batamaloo) and Rabiya Rehman of Ward number 28 (Bemina).
Earlier over 13 Councilors had joined the party. With the joining of these three Councilors the total number of Corporators affiliated with PDP is 23.
Confirming the joining of these three Corporators, senior party leader Muhammad Khurshid Alam told news agency CNS that more Councilors will join the party in coming days.