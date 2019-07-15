About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 15, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Three more Amarnath yatries die

Three more yatries died due to health reasons during the ongoing pilgrimage to Amarnath cave in south Kashmir Himalayas, a yatra official said on Monday.

A 52-year-old yatri Dimple Sharma, son of Mohan Lal Sharma, resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, suffered a massive cardiac arrest near the cave shrine.

He was immediately rushed to nearby medical camp, where he was declared dead, official said.

He said another yatri Sunder Devi (63), wife of Mahinder Chauhan, resident of Dolbata Ajmeer, Rajasthan, also suffered cardiac arrest at Baltal base camp in the central Kashmir district of Ganderbal.

She was declared dead by doctors at medical camp.

A yatri, Ajay Malvia (35), resident of Gangasyar, Madhya Pradesh (MP) fell ill when he was on his way to Baltal.

He was referred to hospital, where he died. The actual cause of his death was being ascertained.

