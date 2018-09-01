Three militants, soldier killed, two army men injured in Bandipora gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Three militants and an army man were killed in a week-long operation at Danna forest area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Official sources said that a joint team of army’s 31 RR and 27 RR had launched a cordon-and-search operation at in the woods of Chaan Daji and Dani Behak area since last one week.
Yesterday in the afternoon, a gunfight ensued after a joint team of forces had a standoff with the militants at Danna forests, they said.
In the operation which continued till today in the afternoon resulted in the killing of three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants.
“An army Rifleman Shiv Kumar of 31 RR was also injured today in the morning and was evacuated to 92 base military hospital where he succumbed to injuries,” they said.
Two army men had suffered injuries during the initial phase of gunfight yesterday and have been hospitalized, they said.
Army’s Srinagar based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia in a statement said that three militants have been killed in the operation at Danna forests.
He said that the bodies of the slain militants along with as many weapons and other like stores were recovered. He further said that the operation later concluded today late in the afternoon. (GNS)