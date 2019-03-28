Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

March 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Three militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Yarwan area of Keller in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.

Reports said Army, police and paramilitary CRPF jointly launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Yarwan after receiving inputs about the presence of some militants in the area.

As the forces were laying cordon, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering a gunfight.

In the gunfight, an Army official said, three militants were killed.

"Three militants have been killed and their weapons recovered from the spot. The operation is in progress," he said.

The militants, as per reports, were staying in a hideout in the forest area of Yarwan.

Further details awaited.

