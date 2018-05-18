About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Three militants killed in north Kashmir gunfight

Published at May 18, 2018 07:59 PM 0Comment(s)3810views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Army Friday claimed to have killed three militants in a gunfight at Brinjal forest area of Vilgam, Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

An army official said that soldiers of 15 RR intercepted a group of militants believed to be infiltrators at Brinjal forest adjacent to Shahnagar Jat Gali, around 7 kilometres away from Tehsil headquarter Vilgam.

“The group of militants opened fire upon the forces which were retaliated by the troops triggering off a gunfight. The militants fired indiscriminately and in the gunfight that ensued, three infiltrators were gunned down,” he said.

“We are ascertaining their outfit affiliation,” the official said, adding the operation is still going on. (GNS)

