Three militants killed in Mujgund gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Three militants were killed in a gunfight with forces at Mujgund area on the outskirst of Srinagar city on Sunday.
The gunfight, which broke out Saturday evening, ended today after the killing of three militants.
“Three militants were killed in the gunfight. Arms and ammunition was also recovered,”a police spokesman said adding that the identity of slain militants was being ascertained.
On Saturday evening, forces had launched a cordon-and-search-operation at Mujgund on Bandipora road after receiving inputs about the presence of militants.
Meanwhile, massive clashes were reported from the area following the gunfight.
Reports said youth hit streets and threw stones on forces deployment who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and pellets to disperse the protestors.
