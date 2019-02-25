About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Three militants killed in Kulgam gunfight identified

Published at February 25, 2019 12:19 PM 0Comment(s)1161views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The three militants who were killed in a gunfight with forces at Turigam village in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday have been identified.

The slain militants are Raqib Ahmad Sheikh son of Mohammad Amin Sheikh resident of Shiganpora Kulgam, two Pakistani militants Waleed and Numan.

According to the police records, all the three slain militants were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

Police spokesman said Waleed and Numan were the top commanders JeM who were active in Southern parts of Kashmir valley.

"They were involved in conspiring and executing several attacks and were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities," police said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top