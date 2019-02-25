Three militants killed in Kulgam gunfight identified

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The three militants who were killed in a gunfight with forces at Turigam village in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday have been identified.
The slain militants are Raqib Ahmad Sheikh son of Mohammad Amin Sheikh resident of Shiganpora Kulgam, two Pakistani militants Waleed and Numan.
According to the police records, all the three slain militants were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.
Police spokesman said Waleed and Numan were the top commanders JeM who were active in Southern parts of Kashmir valley.
"They were involved in conspiring and executing several attacks and were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities," police said.