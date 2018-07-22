Three militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Three militants have been killed at Wani Mohalla, Khudwani area of Kulgam district after an encounter broke out early Sunday morning between goverment forces and militants.
DGP JK confirmed on tweeter that the trapped militants were responsible for killing abducted Cop.
DGP said in Tweet: “Militant group that tortured our colleague CT Mohd Saleem of Kulgam and killed him brutally are all trapped in an encounter with J&K Police/Army/CRPF in Khudwani Kulgam.”
A senior Police official said that all the three militants have been killed but we have recovered only one body so far as searches are going on to retrieve other two bodies of militants from encounter site.(GNS)