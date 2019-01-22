Three militants killed in Budgam gunfight on Monday, identified

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The three militants who were killed in a gunfight with forces at Hapatnar area of district Budgam on Monday have been identified, police said on Tuesday.
According to a police statement, the slain militants have been identified as Sabzar Ahmad son of Ali Mohammad Mir resident of Lassipora Pulwama, Syed Rabani son of Mohammad Hussain resident of Nazneenpora Shopian and Towseef Ahmad Itoo son of Abdul Aziz resident of Nowpora Payeen, Pulwama.
They were affiliated with Al-Badar militant outfit, according to police statement.
“They were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities,” police said adding that several cases were registered against them.
“Incriminating material including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken in the case records for the purpose of investigation.”
Police said that the bodies of the slain militants were handed over to their families after completion of medico-legal formalities.
“Citizens are once again requested not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.”