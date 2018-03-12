Three militants killed in Anantnag

Shafat HussainAnantnag
Three militants have been killed during a brief gunfight between militants and the government forces in district Anantnag on wee hours of Monday.
DIG south Kashmir Amit Kumar told Rising Kashmir that a nocturnal Cordon and Search Operation was launched at Malikpora, Hakura area of Anantnag, ensuing in a brief gunfight.
He said three militants were killed in the gunfight.
He identified the three militants as Ehsan Fazili @ Esha Roohullah (TuM) X-Btech student of Srinagar, Syed Owais Shafi (HM) of Vailoo, Kokernag, Kokernag and third one from Pakistan.
DIG told Rising Kashmir the operation was jointly launched by 19 RR and Anantnag police.
(Photo used with this story is representational)
