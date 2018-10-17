About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Three militants, cop killed in Fatehkadal gunfight

Published at October 17, 2018


Three militants, cop killed in Fatehkadal gunfight

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

 

Three militants and a policeman were killed in a gunfight at Fatehkadal area of Srinagar city on Wednesday. 

Sources said special operations group of police and paramilitary CRPF cordoned off the Fatehkadal area in the wee hours following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in a residential house.

They said as the government forces were zeroing in on a particular house, the hiding militants fired upon the forces who retaliating by firing triggering a gunfight.

Source said three militants and a police man were killed in the gunfight.

The identity of militants is yet to be ascertained. However, the slain cop has been identified as Kamal from Reasi.

 

(Representational picture)

 

