Three militants arrested near LoC in Tanghdar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Three militants from Bandipora were apprehended by army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar area of north Kashmir's frontier Kupwara district, officials and reports said on Sunday.
Reports said that army troops of 17 Bihar regiment manning the fence in Tanghdar sector yesterday intercepted the three youths near the LoC.
A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that after being apprehended, the soldiers handed over the trio to police station Karnah for further investigations.
The officer, however, said that after being searched no arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession.
The trio, according to the police officer had crossed LoC last year for arms and ammunition training.
During questioning, it has come to fore that the youth belong to Tehreek ul Mujahideen and Hizbul Mujahideen outfits, the officer said.
He identified them as Wakeel Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Ramzan Dar of Bankote, Bandipora and Sajad Ahmad Khawaja son of Habibullah Khawaja of Bankote, Bandipora and Mohammad Shafi Bhat son of Mohammad Abdullah Bhat.
"A case has been registered under FIR number 69/2018 under section 69/2018 under section 2/3 E & IMCO and 13 ULA Act," the official said.
He said that further investigations are under way. (GNS)