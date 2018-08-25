About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Three militant hideouts busted in Pulwama, four arrested: Police

Published at August 25, 2018 07:00 PM 0Comment(s)1776views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have busted hideouts of militants and recovered incriminating material along with arms and ammunition in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Pulwama Police along with security forces busted a hideout from a house in Rajpora Litter and arrested a key OGW (overground worker) from the said house. Incriminating material along with IED material was recovered from the hideout,” said a police spokesman.

In another occurrence, two hideouts were busted in Khallen and Tahab villages of Pulwama. “From these hideouts, an AK Magazine, one Insas Magazine & a UBGL were recovered.

Three accused persons who were working for HM group were arrested,” he said. (GNS)

 

