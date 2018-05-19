Three militant bodies recovered amid ongoing operation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Army on Saturday said to have recovered bodies of three militants from the encounter site at Brinjal forest area of Vilgam, Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
An army official said that there is a possibility of one more militant having being killed or still hiding in the area.
During the searches, three bodies of the militants have been recovered along with as many AK-rifles so far, the officer said, adding: “The searches in the area are still ongoing and there is the possibility of one more militant having being killed or hiding in the area.”
He said that reinforcements of army and SOG have been rushed to the area.
Regarding the slain militants, he said that they apparently are foreigners and their identity would be established by police and other agencies.
“From the material carried by them, it seems the group belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit,” the officer said.
Three militants were killed in the woods on Friday.
The gunfight broke out after the soldiers of 15 RR intercepted a group of militants believed to be infiltrators at Brinjal forest adjacent to Shahnagar Jat Gali, around 7 kilometres away from Tehsil headquarter Vilgam, the officer had said.
“The group of militants opened fire upon the forces which were retaliated by the troops triggering off the gunfight,” he had said. (GNS)