May 25, 2019 | Agencies

Three killed in Reasi road accident

 

At least three persons were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday evening.

"A dumper vehicle heading towards Bathoi from Arnas this evening met with an accident at Baja Morh in Jamalan village of Mahore," Nisha Nathyal, SSP Reasi said.

She said that three persons died in the road mishap.

