Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

July 02, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Three persons were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Ghagwal area of Samba district on Tuesday. Reports said a van (JM21C-2944) rammed into an army vehicle at Sandh Bari area of Ghagwal in Samba at 1:20 AM.

In the mishap three persons identified as Sunita Rani wife of Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Chak Dulma, Gopi Krishan son of Som Dutt, a resident of Badyal and Harsh Bardan son of Bishan Dass resident of Badyal died on the spot.

Four others identified as Renu Sharma wife of Asha Ram resident of Badyal, Shammi son of Des Raj resident of Nadala, Asha Ram son of Som Dutt resident of Badyal and one-year old Taksh son of Ashwani Kumar resident of Badyal were innured in the accident.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident.