Three killed as truck rolls down 1000 meters gorge in Ramban

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar/Rajouri, Aug 03:
Three persons from frontier Kupwara district were killed after a Truck rolled down into 1000 meters deep gorge near Battery Chishma in Rambam district on Srinagar-Jammu highway.
A police officer said that today at around 4:00 am, the vehicle (Truck JK05E-6580) on way from Srinagar to Delhi skidded off the road and rolled down about 1000 meters into deep gorge near Battery Chashma in Ramban.
Soon after the mishap, a search operation was launched during which the bodies of three persons who died on the spot were recovered from the site, he said.
The official identified the deceased as driver Reyaz Ahmad Khan (35) of Dar pora, Lolab, Abdul Hamid of Kandhar, Lolab and Manzoor Ahmad of Warnow, Lolab.
The bodies were later dispatched to their respective native villages after conducting all legal formalities, he said.
He said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up.