Three killed as mini-bus hits motorcycle in Kathua

Press Trust of India

Jammu

Three persons, including a woman and a girl, were killed Sunday when a mini-bus hit a motorcycle in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

A motorcycle driven by Ram Dass Sangra with two pillion riders was hit by the speedy passenger bus at Kattal chowk in Hiranagar around 12.30 pm, he said.

The official said the trio were critically injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The identity of the woman and the girl was awaited, he said.

The erring driver was arrested and a case was registered against him, the official said.

