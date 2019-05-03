Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

May 03, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Three people were killed in separate incidents as cyclone Fani battered the Odisha coast Friday, officials said.



A teenager was killed when a tree came crashing down on him at a place within Sakhigopal police station area limits in Puri district.



Flying debris from a concrete structure hit a woman in Nayagarh district when she had gone to fetch water, killing her.



In Debendranarayanpur village in Kendrapara district, a 65-year-old woman died after suspected heart attack at a cyclone shelter, official information reaching here said.



Fani, an extremely severe cyclonic storm lashed the Odisha coast Friday morning, uprooting trees, blowing away thatched huts, and disrupting communication links.