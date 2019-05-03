Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

Three people were killed in separate incidents as cyclone Fani battered the Odisha coast Friday, officials said.
A teenager was killed when a tree came crashing down on him at a place within Sakhigopal police station area limits in Puri district.
Flying debris from a concrete structure hit a woman in Nayagarh district when she had gone to fetch water, killing her.
In Debendranarayanpur village in Kendrapara district, a 65-year-old woman died after suspected heart attack at a cyclone shelter, official information reaching here said.
Fani, an extremely severe cyclonic storm lashed the Odisha coast Friday morning, uprooting trees, blowing away thatched huts, and disrupting communication links.
Three people were killed in separate incidents as cyclone Fani battered the Odisha coast Friday, officials said.
A teenager was killed when a tree came crashing down on him at a place within Sakhigopal police station area limits in Puri district.
Flying debris from a concrete structure hit a woman in Nayagarh district when she had gone to fetch water, killing her.
In Debendranarayanpur village in Kendrapara district, a 65-year-old woman died after suspected heart attack at a cyclone shelter, official information reaching here said.
Fani, an extremely severe cyclonic storm lashed the Odisha coast Friday morning, uprooting trees, blowing away thatched huts, and disrupting communication links.