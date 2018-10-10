Three Kashmiri students with militancy links arrested in Punjab: Police

Press Trust of IndiaChandigarh/ Srinagar
In a joint operation, Punjab police and Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested three students linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) in Jalandhar.
The students were nabbed from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology, located in Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar, Director General of Police Suresh Arora said in a statement issued here.
The joint team, which conducted a raid at the hostel early this morning, also seized two weapons, including an Assault Rifle, and explosives from the hostel room of B.Tech (Civil) student of second semester, Zahid Gulzar, resident of Rajpora.
Zahid was arrested along with Mohd. Idriss Shah alias Nadeem, resident of Pulwama Jammu and Kashmir, and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt, resident of Noorpura, Pulwama.
The DGP said the arrests followed the development and corroboration of various leads/inputs about the presence and activities of certain militant organisations/individuals operating in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.
A case has been registered in police station Sadar Jalandhar in this regard.
Further investigations are in progress and the Punjab Police is working closely with the J&K Police to unravel the entire conspiracy and network built by these outfits/individuals in Punjab and J&K, said the DGP.
He said the busting of the militant module belonging to AGH, and the seizure of weapons in Jalandhar, was indicative of efforts by Pakistan's ISI to expand the arc of militancy on India's western border.
Meanwhile, spokesperson of J&K police said the "module handler pickedup by police is being questioned."