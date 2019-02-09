Three JKLF leaders detained in Srinagar on Afzal Guru hanging anniversary

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Three leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) were detained by police from their houses in Srinagar on Saturday, a spokesman said.
He said that Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Showkat Bakshi and Mohd Saleem Nanaji were detained by the police from their homes in Elahibagh, Bemina and Natipora respectively.
The leaders were detained to prevent them from leading any protests against the hanging of Afzal Guru on his sixth death anniversary.
Meanwhile, as a mark of protest against Guru hanging, a shutdown is being observed in Kashmir valley. Joint Resistance Leadership had asked people to observe shutdown today and reiterated its demand for return of Guru’s mortal remains to his family.