Three ITBP men injured in Kulgam accident

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Three ITBP troopers were injured after a Vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Chawalgam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday morning.

Station House officer Kulgam said that the vehicle skidded off the road at Chawalgam, causing injuries to three ITBP men.

The injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.(GNS)