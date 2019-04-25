About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 25, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Three injured in air compressor explosion in Budgam village

At least three persons were injured after an air compressor exploded at a tyre shop in Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.

Reports said the incident occurred at Aripanthan village.

In the explosion, three persons which include shop owner, his son and a worker were injured in the blast.

The injured were shifted to Magam hospital for treatment where from they were referred to SMHS hospital for specialised treatment.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 25, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Three injured in air compressor explosion in Budgam village

              

At least three persons were injured after an air compressor exploded at a tyre shop in Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.

Reports said the incident occurred at Aripanthan village.

In the explosion, three persons which include shop owner, his son and a worker were injured in the blast.

The injured were shifted to Magam hospital for treatment where from they were referred to SMHS hospital for specialised treatment.

News From Rising Kashmir

;