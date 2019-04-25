Three injured in air compressor explosion in Budgam village

April 25, 2019 | RK Online Desk

At least three persons were injured after an air compressor exploded at a tyre shop in Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.

Reports said the incident occurred at Aripanthan village.

In the explosion, three persons which include shop owner, his son and a worker were injured in the blast.

The injured were shifted to Magam hospital for treatment where from they were referred to SMHS hospital for specialised treatment.