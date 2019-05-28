Three including former militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

May 28, 2019 | Agencies

Police on Tuesday detained three people, including an ex-militant in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir under Public Safety Act for alleged involvement in several criminal activities.

"Three notorious people involved in various criminal activities like drug peddling, bovine smuggling and Hawala money trading detained under Public Safety Act in Kishtwar District," a police spokesman here said.

He said that Khurshid Ahmed of village Kuchhan, tehsil Mugalmaidan, Chatroo and district Kishtwar, was a surrendered militant of Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HUJI) outfit and repeatedly involved in multiple cases of bovine smuggling in the district.