Three houses suffer damages, no one injured in IED blast in Tral

AgenciesSrinagar
Three residential houses were damaged in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast which was planted by militants to target government forces' vehicles in Tral area of south Kashmir district of Pulwama in the wee hours of Saturday, official sources said.
They said militants had planted an IED on main road at Amlar Awantipora, Tral, to target forces' vehicles. The IED exploded prematurely at 0300 hrs when nobody was there. Three nearby houses were damaged due to the impact of the blast, sound of which was heard in the five km area.
A local resident said the blast was so powerful that houses were damaged. However, he said, fortunately no one was injured in the blast.
Security forces and state police officials have reached the spot and started investigation.
[UNI]