Three Hizb militants killed, army soldier injured in Shopian

May 16, 2019 | Agencies

Three militants have been killed and an army soldier was injured in an encounter with government forces at Handew area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.



The encounter broke out after a joint team of army's 44 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operations this afternoon at Handew village.



A police officer said that three militants were killed in the gunfight and an army soldier sustained bullet injuries during the operation.



The injured soldier was taken to nearby army's health facility for treatment where from he was shifted to army's 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar.



The officer said that the bodies of the slain militants have been recovered along with arms and ammunition.



The officer identified the slain as Shakeel Ahmad Dar alias Abu Wasif son of Abdul Gani Dar of Tukroo, Shopian, Shakir Ahmad Paul alias Owais Amin Baie son of Abdul Ganie Paul of Molu Dangerpora and Yawar Mushtaq alias Khalid Bhai son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar of Bandpoh Thokerpora Shopian. The slain trio was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, the officer said.

(GNS, Representational Pic)