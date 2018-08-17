Three gamblers arrested in Srinagar: Police

August 16:
Srinagar police arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs. 16,380 stake money from their possession.
Police party of Police Station Nigeen led by SHO Riyaz Ahmad Khan raided a gaming site at Habak area and apprehended 3 gamblers namely Mohammad Shafi Bhat son of Mohammad Sultan resident of Hazratbal, Ghulam Hassan Joo son of Gh Mohi-u-din Joo resident of Lal Bazar and Sanaullah Kaloo son of Mohammad Sadiq resident of Gund Kangan.
Stake money of Rs 16,380 and gambling cards were recovered from their possession.
In this regard, a case FIR No 97/2018 under section 13 Gambling Act was registered and investigation taken up.