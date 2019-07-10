Three die, two injured due to electrocution in Kupwara

July 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Three persons died and two others were injured due to electrocution in Tangdar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday.

Police said that five persons were electrocuted after they tried to switch off their electric appliances in their houses at Nad village of Tanghdar at arounf 3:am.

All the injured were taken to SDH Tanghdar where three of them later succumbed and two others are undergoing treatment, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Tanghdar, Mohammad Waseem Budoo said that there was short circuit and people rushed to cut off electricity but were electrocuted in the process.

He confirmed the death of three persons and injuries to two others.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Qadeer (55) son of Mohammad Yaqoob Chak, Tabir Ahmad Chak (26) son of Abdul Qadeer Chak and Qari Nawaz Ali Khan (22) son of Ali Asgar Khan.

The injured persons as Mohammad Irshad (30) son of Ali Asgar and Sakeena Begum (45) wife of Abdul Hamid Joo.

The SHO said that an FIR under RPC section 304 A has been registered against PDD for negligence.

He said that the investigations have been initiated and those responsible shall be booked as warranted under law.

Meanwhile, locals said that despite repeated requests the PDD has failed to repair low as well as high tension transmission lines which has today led to loss of precious lives. (GNS)