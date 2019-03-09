Three detained for unlawful activities in JK's Rajouri

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Three persons were detained Friday for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Yaqoob and Shokat Ali -- all residents of Rehan village -- were taken into preventive custody under various sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on the orders of executive magistrate Rajouri, a police official said.

They were involved in unlawful activities and were sent to jail, he said. PTI