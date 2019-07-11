Three dead, two injured due to electrocution in Karnah

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Three persons including father and son duo were killed and two others were injured due to electrocution following a short circuit in Tangdar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district during predawn hours on Wednesday.

Local newsgathering agency GNS reported that the five persons suffered serious injuries soon after there was the short circuit at around 3:00 am at Nad village of Tanghdar.

All the injured were taken to SDH Tanghdar where three of them later succumbed to their injuries and two others are undergoing treatment, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Tanghdar, Mohammad Waseem Budoo, confirmed to GNS that there was short circuit and people rushed to plug off electricity but were electrocuted in the process. He confirmed the death of three persons and injuries to two others.

The officer identified the deceased trio as Abdul Qadeer (55) son of Mohammad Yaqoob Chak, Tabir Ahmad Chak (26) son of Abdul Qadeer Chak and Qari Nawaz Ali Khan (22) son of Ali Asgar Khan and injured persons as Mohd Irshad (30) son of Ali Asgar and Sakeena Begum (45) wife of Abdul Hamid Joo.

The SHO said that an FIR under RPC section 304 A has been registered against PDD for negligence.

He said that the investigations have been initiated and those responsible shall be booked as warranted under law.

Meanwhile, locals protested against the PDD and said that despite repeated requests, the department has failed to repair low as well as high tension transmission lines which has led to the loss of precious lives. (GNS)

Meanwhile local newsgathering agency, CNS, reported that during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, by about 3 am, a high tension power line suddenly fell on local power supply line, resulting in death of three persons, while two more persons were severely injured.

Meanwhile the residents of the area protested against the negligence of Power Development Department—accusing it of the murder of three persons, who were electrocuted. The protesters said that the electric system and lines in the area are in poor condition and authorities have closed their eyes towards the issue and have thus put the whole population at risk. They were demanding stern action against the negligent employees of the department.