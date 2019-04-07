Three-day training programme on ‘sensitizing judges on family court matters’ begins at Mominabad

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A three-day training programme to sensitize the judges regarding the working of family courts begins Saturday at District Court, Mominabad.

The official spokesperson said that the training programme was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir, State Judicial Academy. The District Judges and the senior Sub-Judges of the State participated in the programme.

The spokesperson said that the Chairman Governing Committee, J&K State Judicial Academy Justice Ali Mohammad Magray in his inaugural address said that the basic objective of the workshop is to sensitize the presiding officers with regard to the Family Court matters. He also added that Family Court matters need different handling with different attitude and communication skills.

According to the spokesperson, in his speech, Justice Magray complimented Justice Gitta Mital, Chief Justice, Jammu and Kashmir High Court for her initiative and guidance for organising the workshop on family court matters earlier in Jammu and now in Srinagar. “The Family Courts Act, 2018 will greatly benefit people of Jammu and Kashmir in future,” he added.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chairman High Court Committee on family court matters, in his introductory speech said that it is the second training programme of Judges as the first programme was organised successfully in Jammu, after the enactment of Family Court Act, 2018. “The aim of the Act is to protect the institution of marriage and promote the welfare of children,” he added.

Resource persons, Former Judge, Delhi High Court, Justice Manju Goel and Former Judge, Bombay High Court, Justice Roshan Dalvi deliberated upon the gender sensitization, gender perspectives and matrimonial mediation. Justice Roshan Dalvi said that we are humans first and like we have CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and from Judiciary we must focus on Judiciary Social Responsibility in family court matters.