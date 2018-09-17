Three day Patt mela concludes in Bhaderwah

MOHD MAJID MALIKBHADERWAH, Sept 16:
Three day Mela Patt concluded here on Sunday.
The Mela is celebrated every year to commemorate the historic meet between Akbar and Raja Nagpal of Bhaderwah in 16th century at Delhi.
Mela Patt festival is devoted to hindu Lord Vaskui Naag, the presiding “deity” of Bhaderwah Valley, being celebrated on Nag Panchmi every year.
This Mela was first initiated by Raja Nagpal in 16th century as the ruler of that small principality called the then Bhaderkash in which is now known as Bhaderwah.
The mela is organized on the conclusion of the Kalash Yatra in which thousands of people drawn from different parts of the State participated.
The people dance on the melodious tunes of ancient Dakhu. This traditional Dhaku dance, a unique folk dance of the area is a regular feature during the Mela. The royal robbing that was presented by King Akbar to Raja Nagpal of Bhadarwah in his honour was also displayed during the ‘Mela Patt’, locals said.