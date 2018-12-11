About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Three cops killed, another injured in Shopian militant attack

Published at December 11, 2018 02:51 PM 0Comment(s)1170views


Javid Sofi

Shopian

Three policemen were killed and another critically injured in a militant attack at Zainapora village of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.

A police official said that militants attacked a police post guarding members of minority community at Zanapora.
He said that that all four cops at the post were targeted.

“Three died on the spot and another was evacuated to hospital in a critical condition," he said. 

Reports said that militants also fled with  four service rifles of the policemen. Further details are awaited.

