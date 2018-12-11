Three cops killed, another injured in Shopian militant attack

Javid SofiShopian
Three policemen were killed and another critically injured in a militant attack at Zainapora village of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.
A police official said that militants attacked a police post guarding members of minority community at Zanapora.
He said that that all four cops at the post were targeted.
“Three died on the spot and another was evacuated to hospital in a critical condition," he said.
Reports said that militants also fled with four service rifles of the policemen. Further details are awaited.