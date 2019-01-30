Three civilians injured in Kulgam grenade blast

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
At least three civilians were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade on police station Dhamhal Hanjpora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.
Quoting a police officer, GNS reported that some militants hurled a grenade on police station Dhamhal Hanjpora which missed the target and exploded on a road side.
In the explosion, three civilians suffered splinter injuries and have been hospitalised, he said.
The injured were identified as Ayaz Ah Bhat (splinter injuries on face) of Ashmuji Kulgam, Sabzar Ahmad Hajam (splinter injuries on throat) of Nandimarg and Bilal Ahmad Khatana (splinters on left arm) of Bangiward KB Pora.
Following the incident forces launched a cordon-and-search operation to nab the assailants. (GNS)