Three civilians injured in Anantnag grenade blast

Shafat Mir

Anantnag

At least three civilians were injured after suspected militants lobbed a hand grenade near police post Sherbagh in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Talking to Rising Kashmir a police officer said that three pedestrians were injured in the incident.

"We are assessing whether there is any further damage," he said.

The injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment. 

Reports said that forces laid a corodn in the area to nab the attackers.  

The grenade attack comes barely 24 hours after a similar attack on the DH Pora Police station in Kulgam district in which three civilians were injured on Wednesday.

 

(Representional picture)

