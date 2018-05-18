Three children, four civilians killed along IB: Pak ISPR

AgenciesIslamabad
According to Pakistan army’s media wing, the Punjab Rangers are responding to Indian fire and targeting Indian posts which initiated fire in the Sialkot sector as intermittent fire continues.
Pakistan Foreign Office said that the violations took place in Pukhlian, Cahprar, Harpal, Charwah and Shakargarh sectors and identified the deceased as a woman, Kalsoom, and her three children — Mehwish, Safia and Hamza.
Pakistan’s acting foreign secretary summoned the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria today to condemn the unprovoked and continuing ceasefire violations along the LoC and WB, the FO said.
Pakistan said that the Indian forces have carried out more than 1,050 ceasefire violations along the LoC and WB, resulting in the killing of 28 civilians, while injuring 117 others, it added.
The acting foreign secretary urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire and maintain peace on the LoC and WB.
Pakistan media said that the incident comes days after a two-week silence on the LoC and WB was broken on Monday when a Pakistani man was shot dead by an Indian sniper.
According to the Pakistan State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA): “In 2017, 46 civilians were killed in similar attacks and another 262 wounded, while the number of the deceased and injured persons in 2016 was 41 and 142 respectively.”