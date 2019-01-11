Three Bandipora youth booked under PSA, shifted to Kotebhalwal jail in Jammu

RK CorrespondentBandipora
Authorities on Friday booked three persons from north Kashmir's Bandipora district under Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent them to Kotebhalwal jail in Jammu.
According to an official, District Magistrate Bandipora directed to book three youths under PSA after accepting the chargesheet/ dossier submitted before him by Police.
Those booked under PSA are Tawseef Ahmad Lone son of Wali Mohmad Lone of Gundpora, Abdul Samad Mala son of Abdul Rahman Malla of Ganstan and Suhail Ahmad Parray son of Zahoor Ahmad Parray of Bangar Mohalla in Hajin.
All the youth were shifted to Kotebhalwal jail in Jammu, the official said.