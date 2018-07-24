Three arrested with poppy straw in Poonch

NAZIM ALI MANHASPOONCH:
Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested after police recovered 45 kg of poppy straw from a Punjab-bound Vehicle on Monday.
According to a police official, a police party signalled a vehicle to stop for checking at Pushana in Mughal road on Monday .
He said the police intercepted the vehicle after a brief chase and recovered the contraband from it.
Three men, including vehicle driver Jasvinder Singh S.o Jageer Singh, a resident of Umranwala Nakodar along with two other Rajdeep singh s.o Manzar Singh R.o and Tehsil Jagraon Ludhiana and Pawan deep Singh s.o Tara Singh R.o Bangsipura Ludhiana, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.
The vehicle was on its way to Ludhiana in Punjab from Shopian and the value of the seized contraband in the black market in lakhs , the police official said.