Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with the Friday night firing incident here.
Police spokesman said that in the late hours on Friday, it was reported that four persons, who were on their way out from the bar at Hari Niwas, fired gun shots in air outside hotel and thereafter fled from the spot in an SUV and a motor cycle.
A case was registered in this connection.
Police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with the Friday night firing incident here.
Police spokesman said that in the late hours on Friday, it was reported that four persons, who were on their way out from the bar at Hari Niwas, fired gun shots in air outside hotel and thereafter fled from the spot in an SUV and a motor cycle.
A case was registered in this connection.