Threat of superbugs

Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Tariq
More than ninety years have passed since Alexander Fleming invented the first antibiotic-the penicillin. Subsequently due to progress in antibiotic industry and technological advancements a chain of broad spectrum antibiotics were discovered to safeguard human health and enhance life expectancy.
Undoubtedly, the invention of penicillin is the greatest achievement of medicine, but Sir Fleming himself had warned about the emergence of antibiotic resistant pathogens once the antibiotics will find a routine in our life.
Now various harmful and disastrous effects besides antimicrobial resistance of these antibiotics are challenging the human and other forms of life on earth.
No doubt, antibiotics protect us from some of the terrific and incurable microbial infections thereby decrease the unwarranted human deaths, however, right from the beginning of the antibiotic therapy the emergence of superbugs or rogue bacteria that can fight off any broad spectrum antibiotic have proved quite challenging to modern medicine. Their infections are called as superinfections and are not treatable by these last resort medicines.
On the one hand, antibiotics protect us from untimely diseases and deaths, but worldwide thousands of people die each year because of the antibiotic resistant infections.
So we are caught in a double sword effect of antibiotics that is emergence of super bugs and decreased susceptibility to antibiotic action.
Human beings are gravely addicted to the antibiotics and other related drugs that they are not less than a weapon or a magic bullet of every individual as a means of defence or protection against minutest of the pathogenic attacks. We have developed great dependency on these wonder drugs and can easily get them from the market just like other household items.
The greatest irony is that our pharmaceutical or medical shops are selling them like toffees and chocolates, they hardly ask for any prescription when we procure them. And this is the greatest problem we are facing in our society and is accelerating the development of antibiotic resistance. It seems that we can’t imagine a world today without antibiotics.
The superbugs or rogue problem is not only of the bacterial origin but it gets further complicated with the emergence of human viral superinfections.
Using antiviral agents and antibiotics indiscriminately to treat viral diseases has resulted in the evolution of viral superinfections, which are subsequently resistant to antiviral drugs (a human being which has been previously infected by one virus or a viral strain gets co-infected by a different virus or a new resistant strain of it after antiviral therapy). Therefore, taking antimicrobials unnecessarily and frequently puts us at a greater risk of these superbugs.
However, for nature the drug resistance is a normal phenomenon and an evolutionary means of biological fitness of infectious agents. The development of resistance to antibiotics or antivirals is a very simple natural phenomenon and whatever the drugs are used to control infections, the more likely resistance develops.
This is because drug treatment leads to the selection, survival and propagation of resistant population of pathogens, thereby contributing resistance genes to the next generation.
However, we accelerate this process by adopting some undue measures like self-medication without any knowledge of the infection along with untimely, frequent and its indiscriminate usage, over and under dosage and improper administration of the particular drug or its ingredient.
We are practising the wanton feeding of antibiotics not only to ourselves but to our animals including the food and milk yielding animals and agricultural products too. In both ways we are building up the heavy load of antibiotics in our body and have put our body to greater threats and risks.
The antimicrobial resistance gets further complicated due to the occurrence of bacterial biofilms which are less susceptible to body’s immune system. Some common multidrug resistant bacteria responsible for biofilm production either in living system or outside the environment are Escherichia coli, Streptococcus epidermidis, Staphylococcus aureus, H. influenza and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. A bacterial biofilm is highly infectious in nature and is a great public health threat because they are less accessible to disinfectants and antibiotics.
The antimicrobial resistance is not the only problem of heavy antibiotic use but their toxic and side effects is also quite alarming. For example, the excessive use of antibiotics deprives us from the useful microbial flora of our body, which otherwise perform various indispensable roles in human health.
The alteration of useful gut microbiota alone leads to its damage and allows colonisation by rogue bacteria that otherwise are kept in abeyance by the useful community of bacteria.
Another recent dimension that adds fuel to this already existing problem is climate change and global warming. Worldwide climate change has been predicted to result in the emergence and re-emergence of various categories of microbial infections whose control will be a big challenge in presence of antimicrobial resistance.
Therefore, it is of utmost importance to aware the people to use the antibiotics and antivirals in a minimal and balanced way. They must be our last choice and not the first response medicine for infectious diseases that can be treated or controlled by following proper preventive measures and disease management.
Author is as an assistant professor of Zoology in Islamia College, Srinagar
drkatariq@gmail.com