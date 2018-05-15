Threat claim by man against Hindu Ekta Manch leader false: Police

Press Trust of IndiaJammu:
Police on Thursday dismissed as untrue the claim by a man, who had provided his land for the burial of a minor girl brutally raped and killed in Kathua, that he was threatened by a Hindu Ekta Manch leader.
Mohammad Rafiq, from the nomadic Gujjar community, had filed a police complaint alleging that he was threatened and abused by the Manch leader.
"...it is hereby clarified that on May 12 based on a complaint, police station Hiranagar carried out preliminary verification into the allegations. It was found in verification that the contents of the complaint are not based on facts," a police spokesman said.
Without naming any one, he said miscreants with vested interests are spreading rumours to vitiate peace in the area.
"People are requested not to pay any heed to rumours," he said.
On Sunday, a police official said they have found discrepancies in Rafiq's complaint and were investigation the matter before reaching any conclusion.
Rafiq had provided his land for the burial of the eight-year-old girl found dead on January 17, a week after she had gone missing.
While a majority of the nomadic community migrated from Kathua as part of their annual movement during the summer season, Rafiq and a few other families did not as they have built permanent residential structures in the area.
The Hindu Ekta Manch had organised a rally in support of the accused in the rape and murder case of the minor girl.