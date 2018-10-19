About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Thrashing of journalists very unfortunate: Congress

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar Oct 18:

 The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has strongly condemned the thrashing of Journalists at encounter site in Fatehkadal area of Srinagar describing the incident as an attack on freedom of the press.
The party also demanded action against the personnel responsible, urging upon the authorities to take serious note of the matter.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the JKPCC spokesperson strongly condemned thrashing of Journalists and demanded stern action against the responsible personnel, saying that media fraternity in Kashmir valley is performing duties in a difficult situation. The spokesperson said the attack amounts to dismantling the fourth pillar of democracy.
Emphasizing that the journalists should be allowed to perform their legitimate duties the spokesperson urged upon the Governor and DGP to look into the matter and order an inquiry into this “unfortunate incident of thrashing of Journalists.”
The freedom of the press cannot be muzzled the spokesperson added and said that the authorities must ensure the safety of journalists while performing their duties.

